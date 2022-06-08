Lil Nas X Drops “F##K BET” Awards Diss Track; BET Responds 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

BET declared, “We love Lil Nas X,” in response to his diss track firing off on the awards show after being snubbed again.

Lil Nas X vented online last week after he was snubbed by the BET awards, receiving no nominations for the second year in a row.

Now, the Industry Baby artist has taken his beef with the awards show a step further, dropping a fresh diss track. Lil Nas refused to take any subliminal shots and let his feelings be known in the caption.

“F### BET! F### BET! 🤧” wrote LIL Nas X, sharing a snippet of the track on Twitter.

He further explained his frustrations in the responses to the song. “This not over no bet award,” Lil Nas X told one fan. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.”

When another asked, “why are you acting like this?” despite having “a whole Grammy,” Lil Nas X said this illustrates his point. “How can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people?” he asked. “Is that not crazy? am i really tripping?”

He also noted, “Industry baby is the 2nd longest running #1 song on the billboard rap charts of all time and didn’t get a single nomination.”

BET Responds To Lil Nas X

However, someone at BET caught wind of the diss track and reached out to TMZ to make clear, it’s all love on their end.

“We love Lil Nas X,” the statement began. “He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020,” they said.

“We proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at “BET Awards” 2019 and his “BET Awards” 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.”

Furthermore, “No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy,” who is responsible for selecting the nominations.

They concluded, “At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community.”

They also affirmed their commitment” to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”