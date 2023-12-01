Beyoncé Back In Her Rap Bag On Surprise New Single “My House”   

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyonce has shared a surprise new single “My House,” to coincide with the release of her new concert film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé has blessed fans with a brand new single, and Queen Bey is back in her rap bag on “My House.”

As one of the few artists able to drop new music with no rollout, Beyoncé shared the surprise new song at midnight Friday (December 1). Stream “My House” at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, just hours before sharing the new single Beyoncé was hitting the red carpet in London for the star-studded London premiere of her Renaissance tour film. The star of the movie was in momma mode while posing for photographers with her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, shared a sweet moment from the premiere on Instagram. The clip shows Bey becoming concerned after realizing Blue was struggling to stay warm.

“Are you cold?” she asked, rubbing her daughter’s arm. Blue Ivy confirmed she was but continued posing. However, her mom paused before dashing off, presumably to find a coat for Blue.

“This has me in tears right now,” Tina Knowles wrote in the caption. “To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you.”

Blue Ivy became one of the main attractions on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour after making her debut in Paris in May. She surprised fans with her fancy choreography on her mother’s song “My Power.”

In her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the superstar songstress revealed Blue was supposed to make a one-time performance.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé said in the movie. She also shared that Blue read comments criticizing her dancing. Instead of feeling demoralized, the pre-teen was motivated “to put in the work and train even harder for future stops.”

Blue Ivy became a regular fixture on the tour, with her confidence increasing at every stop.

Beyoncé – My House