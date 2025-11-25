Beyoncé Gets Thrilling “Hot Lap” With Lewis Hamilton, Who Also Amazes Jay-Z

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé held on tight as Lewis Hamilton hit 200mph during a high-speed lap at the Grand Prix, but it was her outfit that had fans talking.

Beyoncé clutched her pearls in the passenger seat as Lewis Hamilton floored it to 200mph during a blistering hot lap at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, turning a high-octane motorsport showcase into a star-powered spectacle.

The Grammy-winning icon, dressed in a tailored leather racing suit, joined husband Jay-Z trackside for a rare public appearance that stole the spotlight from the racing elite. The pair’s arrival at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit instantly became one of the weekend’s most talked-about moments, merging Hip-Hop royalty with Formula 1 glamour.

Jay Z and Beyonce on a hot lap with Lewis Hamilton🤣 pic.twitter.com/STK7vr1tIL — everything hov 💎 (@holahovitaaa) November 23, 2025

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who recently announced his upcoming move to Ferrari, personally took Beyoncé on a “hot lap” — a high-speed demonstration run meant to showcase the capabilities of an F1 car. The British driver pushed the car to its limits, hitting 200mph as Beyoncé experienced the same G-forces that professional racers endure during competition.

Video clips from the ride showed Beyoncé visibly rattled but smiling, capturing a rare moment where even one of the world’s most composed performers looked slightly overwhelmed by the raw intensity of Formula 1 racing.

After the adrenaline-pumping lap, the trio, Hamilton, Beyoncé and Jay-Z posed for photos with Travis Scott and Michael Rubin, forming a moment of crossover cool between Hip-Hop, sports and business that quickly spread across social media.

The race itself ended with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen taking the win, his second straight in Vegas, while Hamilton crossed the line in 10th, earning the final points-paying position.