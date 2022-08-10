Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Earns First Gold-Certified Singles

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blue Ivy Carter is the oldest daughter of two of the most successful recording artists of the last four decades. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s 10-year-old child has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps.

Beyoncé presented Blue Ivy as a featured artist on tracks such as “Blue” off the Beyoncé album. Blue Ivy appeared on “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack as well.

The Recording Industry Association of America recently certified “Blue” and “Brown Skin Girl” as Gold (500,000 units). As a result, Blue Ivy earned her first two Gold Awards from the industry organization.

Even though she has not even reached high school age yet, Blue Ivy Carter is already a Grammy winner. Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” won Best Music Video at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in 2021.

Blue Ivy actually made her official debut on Jay-Z’s “Glory” single. Jay credited the newborn as B.I.C. on the 2012 track. “Glory” came out two days after Beyoncé gave birth to Blue Ivy, making the baby the youngest person in history to chart on Billboard.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy’s mother continues to leave her mark on pop culture. Beyoncé presently has the #1 album and #1 song in America. Renaissance debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. “Break My Soul” also leads this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition, the RIAA announced more than five dozen new certifications for Beyoncé. Both “Halo” and “Singles Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” reached 9x-Platinum status. Dangerously In Love and I Am… Sasha Fierce are now 6x-Platinum-certified albums.

Beyoncé’s critically-acclaimed seventh studio LP is her seventh to open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Houston-bred singer is the only woman to have all her albums debut at the top of the chart. Renaissance also peaked at #1 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.