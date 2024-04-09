Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Daughter Rumi Snatches Hot 100 Chart Bragging Rights From Blue Ivy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumi Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest daughter, was featured on her mom’s charting song “Protector.”

Beyoncé wasn’t the only member of her family making history with the release of Cowboy Carter. The music superstar’s daughter Rumi Carter became the youngest-charting female on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to the child’s appearance on Beyoncé’s song “Protector.”

Beyoncé’s “Protector” debuted at No. 42 on the Hot 100, helping 6-year-old Rumi break a record held by her older sister Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy was 7 years old when she earned her first Hot 100 entry. Blue Ivy achieved the feat by contributing to Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift album.

Blue Ivy maintained some bragging rights in the Carter family as she’s still the youngest person to appear on any Billboard chart. As a newborn, her vocals were used for her father Jay-Z’s track “Glory” in 2012. The song peaked at No. 23 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 63 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs.

Rumi and Blue Ivy were never the youngest kids to chart on the Hot 100. France’s Jordy scored a hit single as a 5-year-old boy. His song “Dur dur d’être bébé! (It’s Hard to Be a Baby)” reached No. 58 on the Hot 100 in 1993.

Beyoncé released her Cowboy Carter album in March. The project debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, giving her the eighth No. 1 album of her career. Cowboy Carter sold 407,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It was the music industry’s biggest week of sales in 2024.

Cowboy Carter also debuted at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. Beyoncé was the first Black woman to score a No. 1 album on the country chart. Earlier this year, she became the first Black woman to hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.