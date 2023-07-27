Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Files for Divorce From Actor Richard Lawson

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé’s Mother Initiates Divorce Proceedings, Requesting Name Restoration and No Spousal Support

Tina Knowles, the renowned fashion designer and mother of megastar Beyoncé, has taken a decisive step to end her second marriage with actor Richard Lawson. After eight years of union, Tina officially filed for divorce.

Tina cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, setting the date of separation as the preceding Tuesday. The couple tied the knot back in April 2015, but their journey together did not include having children of their own, as Tina’s two beloved daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, were from her first marriage with Mathew Knowles.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Tina seeks to terminate the court’s ability to grant spousal support to either her or Richard, indicating an amicable approach to the dissolution of their marriage. Alongside this move, Tina has reverted her name back to Celestine Knowles.

There was no immediate comment from reps for Beyoncé, Tina, or Richard Lawson.