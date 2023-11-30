Beyoncé Posts New Face Photos Following Skin-Whitening Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did the ‘Renaissance’ album creator subtly respond to the rumors?

Some internet users believe Beyoncé Knowles-Carter altered her skin color at the Renaissance concert film premiere. The 32-time Grammy Award winner has not directly responded to the speculation, but she did share new photos of herself.

Not only were online commenters accusing Beyoncé of bleaching her skin to appear lighter, but some people suggested the Houston-bred singer copied Kim Kardashian’s look.

On Wednesday (November 30), Beyoncé uploaded an Instagram carousel. Most of the eight slides focused on Bey’s face, including a close-up shot. Her husband, Jay-Z, showed up in pictures as well.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé’s mother addressed the “stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements” about her daughter. Tina Knowles went on to blast the “sad little haters” accusing Bey of wanting to be Caucasian.

“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? Tina Knowles wrote. “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

Nick Cannon also defended Beyoncé. He pushed back on the idea that Bey wants to look like his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The Daily Cannon host said, “Kim Kardashian wanna look like Beyoncé… Kim Kardashian wished she looked like that.”