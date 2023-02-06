“Beyoncé Should Have Won” Harry Styles Heckled While Accepting Grammys Album of the Year 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé stans vented their frustrations during Harry Styles’ acceptance speech after his LP beat Renaissance for Album of the Year.

A Beyoncé fan was determined to have their Kanye West moment, heckling Harry Styles during his Album of the Year acceptance speech.

The Renaissance creator was a fan favorite to win the coveted award with her seventh studio LP. However, the British former One Direction member earned the win on the night for his chart-topping offering, Harry’s House.

Despite being nominated for Album of the Year four times in her career, Beyoncé is yet to win. The BeyHive felt sure this was her year and reacted loudly when Styles’ name was read out. Fans on social media fired off tweets and comments, but those in the building went the Kanye route.

Ye went viral after famously storming the stage at the 2009 VMAs as Taylor Swift attempted to accept her award for Best Video by a Female Artist. “I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” he said after grabbing the mic from the confused singer.

Although nobody took over the stage, a few Beyoncé stans reacted angrily, calling out her name while Harry Styles addressed the crowd. One particularly loud BeyHive member screamed, “Beyoncé should have won!” causing a hush to descend over the audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Check out the clip below.

Beyoncé was robbed.



This was so underwhelming.



People are leaving by the masses. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ih9aFMbqNi — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 6, 2023

In other clips, fans can be heard shouting Bey’s name while Styles delivered his acceptance speech.

Although Beyoncé failed to win the Album of the Year category, she was the biggest winner of the night. She led the Grammy nominations with nine nods. Her four wins make Bey the most decorated Grammys artist of all time, with a career total of 32 wins.