Beyoncé To Perform “Be Alive” At 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey will be in attendance in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Be Alive” could win Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards. The Entertainment icon will also perform the track during the Oscar ceremony.

“Be Alive” is from the Will Smith-led King Richard motion picture. According to reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed Beyoncé will hit the stage inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Reba McEntire will perform “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, which was written by Diane Warren. Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In addition, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will perform “No Time to Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name. The final Best Original Song nominee, Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from Belfast, will not be performed at the event.

King Richard earned numerous Oscar nods this year. The Academy nominated Will Smith for Best Actor and Aunjanue Ellis for Best Supporting Actress. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard is competing for Best Picture.

Will Smith won several industry awards for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’s father, Richard Williams. So far, the rapper-turned-actor won honors from the African-American Film Critics Association, Black Reel Awards, BAFTA Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Golden Globe Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and other organizations.