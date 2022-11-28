Beyoncé Wins Top Categories At 2022 Soul Train Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#ChrisBrown, #MaryJBlige, #Lizzo, and others joined #Beyoncé as winners.

BET presented the televised 2022 Soul Train Awards over the weekend. Global superstar Beyoncé became the big winner of the ceremony with three victories.

Beyoncé won Song Of The Year for “Break My Soul” and Album Of The Year for Renaissance. The Parkwood Entertainment founder also won Best Collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” by The Isley Brothers.

Other prominent 2022 Soul Train Award winners include Mary J. Blige (Certified Soul Award), Tems (Best New Artist), Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” (Video Of The Year), and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” (Best Dance Performance).

Jazmine Sullivan prevailed in the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist category. Chris Brown added another trophy to his display case by winning Best R&B/Soul Male Artist. Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs” won The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award. The R&B vocalist also performed.

Ari Lennox, Tank, Coco Jones, Q, Chanté Moore, and SiR performed at the show too. Plus, Lady of Soul Award honorees Xscape ran through some of the girl group’s biggest hits after being introduced by So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri.

Morris Day & The Time closed out the night. The iconic 1980s/1990s Funk band took home the Legend Award. Morris Day & The Time also performed a medley of their classics that included “Cool,” “777-9311,” “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.”

The pre-show featured performances and appearances by Baby Tate, DIXSON, J. Holiday, FLO, and Vedo. Tank covered the Main Stage and Letoya Luckett covered the Correspondent Stage for the Red Carpet Special. Comedian Deon Cole served as the host for the main show. An encore presentation of the 2022 Soul Train Awards will air on Thursday, December 1 at 9 pm ET/PT on BET.