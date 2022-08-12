The Isley Brothers Release “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” Featuring Beyoncé

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Two weeks ago, Beyoncé took over the music world once again by dropping her Renaissance album. This week, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker connected with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers for a new collaboration.

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” arrived today (August 12). The original version of the song by The Isley Brothers appeared on the iconic R&B/Soul group’s 1975 album The Heat Is On.

The Isley Brothers will include “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” on a forthcoming album. That project will land in September 2022. Last year, Snoop Dogg showed up on the “Friends and Family” single.

Previously, The Isley Brothers released more than two dozen albums. The Heat Is On peaked at #1 on the Billboard album chart and earned 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

The Isley Brothers are inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Hall of Fame. They also received the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

In addition to connecting with the musical family, Beyoncé scored her seventh #1 album with Renaissance. She also returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her “Break My Soul” single.