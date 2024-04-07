B.G. Fights For Freedom Following Arrest For Parole Breach Over Performance With Boosie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

B.G. has found himself making a plea to a federal judge for leniency following a series of parole violations.

These include performing onstage without prior approval and associating with convicted felons, such as Boosie BadAzz and Gucci Mane.

After serving 12 years of a 14-year sentence for gun possession and witness tampering, B.G., legally named Christopher Dorsey, was released from federal prison only to face the repercussions of new allegations for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

At the heart of the issue is B.G.’s involvement in a Las Vegas concert in February 2024 alongside Boosie BadAzz and subsequent recording activities with Gucci Mane for their project “Choppers & Bricks.”

The terms of B.G.’s probation prohibit him from engaging in self-employment, such as concert performances or associating with other felons without explicit approval, stipulations B.G. is accused of disregarding.

Following his arrest B.G.’s legal team argued for his continued freedom under supervised release.

A new memorandum to a judge outlined a series of defenses and clarifications, emphasizing communication breakdowns that led to the alleged violations.

B.G. asserted that he had secured permission from the leadership of his halfway house and the United States Probation Office before his performance with Boosie.

Additionally, his collaboration with Gucci Mane reportedly received the green light during his stint in a Bureau of Prisons jurisdiction and was approved before his transition to supervised release.

At the core of his plea is B.G.’s portrayal as a changed man, committed both to his rehabilitation and to making a positive impact within his community.

By highlighting his employment with the Emerald Dream Foundation and active involvement in mentorship and empowerment programs, he illustrated a determination to use his influence for good.

To bolster his case, several letters from pillars in both the professional and community spheres were submitted, underlining his role as a valuable mentor and advocate for positive change, especially among at-risk youth and previously incarcerated individuals.

The collective narrative presented in the memorandum paints a picture of a person who, despite recent setbacks, is earnestly striving for redemption and a productive reintegration into society.

A judge has yet to rule.