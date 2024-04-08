EXCLUSIVE: Birdman Supports B.G. In Bid For Self Employment Status With Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.G.’s recent arrest shows the difficulty formally incarcerated people have reintegrating into society.

Christopher “B.G.” Dorsey is asking a judge to legitimize his career as a rapper after his shocking arrest for a performance with Boosie.

B.G. seeks the court’s approval for his self-employment as a recording artist following his arrest in March 2024 for violating the terms of his supervised release.

The former Cash Money Records rap artist, who served a significant prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice, is now making strides to reintegrate into society through his music career.

B.G.’s arrest was chiefly due to performing with Boosie BadAzz without obtaining prior court approval and associating with a convicted felon, which breached the conditions of his supervised release.

In a detailed letter to the judge, B.G.’s legal team outlined his current efforts and plans within the music industry, emphasizing the influential collaborations and upcoming projects that mark his return.

Highly respected figures, including Grammy award-winning artists like Gucci Mane and producers like Mike Will Made It, have shown interest in working with B.G., who has two full albums in the pipeline for release in the next six to nine months.

B.G.’s lawyer, William P. Gibbens, elaborated on the considerable efforts his client has made since his release, volunteering with charitable organizations.

“[B.G.] has served the time for the crimes he committed….as a renowned recording artist, [B.G.] has unique business opportunities that will allow him to contribute to the entertainment industry, and he has surrounded himself with business professionals who will help him achieve those opportunities,” Gibbens stated.

Adding support, Bryan “Birdman” Williams from Cash Money Records highlighted the positive impact B.G. can make.

“Through their music and personal narratives, they have the ability to foster understanding, empathy, and unity among people from diverse backgrounds,” Birdman explained. “B.G.’s unique voice and perspective are invaluable assets in promoting messages of hope, resilience, and personal growth. By embracing his music and his expression, we are fostering a culture of creativity, empowerment, and positive change.”

B.G.’s request to the court could redefine his path and influence through Hip-Hop, navigating through legal and professional challenges that reflect larger systemic issues of rehabilitation and reintegration for formerly incarcerated individuals.