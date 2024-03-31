B.G. Faces Return To Prison After Performing With Gucci Mane & Boosie Badazz

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.G. may be going back to jail because of alleged probation violations.

B.G. has landed in some legal hot water amid resuming his rap career. The veteran spitter was arrested for performing with Boosie Badazz and Gucci Mane in Las Vegas, which reportedly violated the terms of his probation.

As a result, a U.S. District Judge in Louisiana has approved charges against the New Orleans-reared rapper, who was released from federal custody in January.

On February 8, B.G. (short for Baby Gangsta) performed on stage in Sin City alongside the aforementioned rappers. During his time at a halfway house in Las Vegas, B.G. also collaborated with Gucci Mane on Choppers and Bricks, which was released last December.

According to the terms of his probation, B.G. must recieve court permission before engaging in self-employment. According to reports, B.G. was advised by federal probation officers and told him to get alternative employment. But he didn’t comply.

Authorities also maintain B.G. released music videos on YouTube and Apple Music without obtaining court approval beforehand. To make matters worse, Boosie and Gucci Mane have prior felony convictions. Boosie was arrested by federal agents in San Diego last June for alleged illegal possession of a firearm, while Gucci pleaded guilty in 2014 to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in Georgia.

Authorities state B.G. must seek court permission before even associating with people convicted of felony charges. The association alone is a purported failure to adhere to the conditions of his probation.

B.G. was previously convicted in 2012 of federal charges related to firearm possession and obstruction of justice. He served more than 12 years in prison before his release in September 2023. He was later put in a Las Vegas halfway house in January after receiving credit for time served.

B.G. expressed his frustration in an Instagram post, writing, “It’s crazy how after paying my debt to society with 12 and a half years of my life, I come home and still ain’t free. I been doing everything the right way, and it seems like that ain’t enough. I been going through it behind the scenes and got a muzzle on for the time being, but I’m confident I’ll come out on TOP. I always do.”

B.G. thanked his supporters for their encouragement, symbolized by a photo of him wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt. If his probation is revoked, B.G. may have to serve the remainder of his sentence in federal prison.