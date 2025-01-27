Bhad Bhabie Flaunts New Nose In Public Days After Blood Cancer Reveal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In a candid livestream, the 21-year-old responded to those questioning her decision to have a nose job during her ongoing treatment.

Danielle Bregoli, who became a viral sensation following her 2016 appearance on The Dr. Phil Show, reinvented herself as rapper Bhad Bhabie in 2017.

After her music career failed to take off, she pivoted to OnlyFans. But since she’s in the public spotlight, she still regularly faces scrutiny. Bhad Bhabie recently addressed the criticism she’s received for undergoing cosmetic surgery while battling a form of blood cancer.

“I’m going to top doctors,” she explained. “They’re not going to perform plastic surgery on a cancer patient without clearance from their cancer specialist. I had to get approval both times for my surgeries.”

Bhad Bhabie clarified misconceptions about her condition and revealed she has a type of blood cancer that raises her white blood cell count but doesn’t impact her physical strength.

“It’s not breast cancer or lung cancer, or anything like that,” she said. “It’s a blood cancer. It doesn’t affect me physically.”

Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, says she has wanted to get a nose job since she was 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/MEZow3t63Q — awwe (@awwelive) January 22, 2025

Bhad Bhabie’s family confirmed the diagnosis last year but kept additional details private. She first mentioned her condition in passing while addressing fan concerns about her weight, explaining she was on medication for her cancer. Recently, however, she’s been more open about her journey, sharing updates on her cosmetic procedures and glimpses of her recovery.

Despite her openness, Bhad Bhabie has consistently faced backlash online, with some accusing her of prioritizing plastic surgery over her health. In response, she took to Instagram to defend herself, calling out critics for spreading misinformation and urging them to understand her situation before passing judgment.

TMZ filmed Bhad Bhabie at a local gas station and it was clear she had no qualms about flaunting her new nose in public—cancer and all. Check it out below.