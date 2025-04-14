Bhad Bhabie’s Chief Keef Confession Sparks Fan Outrage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie admitted she was “young” when she started seeing Chief Keef, stopping herself from revealing her age.

Chief Keef is facing intense backlash after Bhad Bhabie appeared to confirm during a podcast that their relationship began when she was just 16.

During her appearance on Ari Fletcher’s “Dinner With The Don” podcast, the 20-year-old rapper and internet personality spoke openly about her past with the Chicago rapper, describing their dynamic as “friends with benefits.”

“I just used to go over there and hang out, get f#####,” she said.

Bhabie then seemed to nearly reveal her age at the time, stopping herself mid-sentence.

“I was like si…” she said before abruptly cutting herself off. She later added, “I took it personal because I was young,” and said the relationship lasted four years.

Bhad Bhabie accidentally slips up and EXPOSES Chief Keef for sleeping with her when she was just 16 😳

pic.twitter.com/DZseH8P9P5 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 13, 2025

The moment ignited a wave of criticism online, with many accusing Chief Keef of predatory behavior.

One user wrote, “Chief Keef Canceled How you 20 f###### a 16 year old?” Another added, “So if you’re rich enough and Chief Keef you can get away with rape. All yall n##### in the thread defending Chief Keef for this nasty ass s### are some f###### weirdos dawg.”

Bhad Bhabie On Rumored Relationship With Chief Keef

Rumors of a relationship between the two first surfaced in late 2020 when Bhad Bhabie was 16. She later confirmed on the “High Low With EmRata” podcast that she had known Chief Keef since she was “around 15 or 16” and admitted, “I really did love him.”

She also revealed several tattoos dedicated to him, including his last name on her chest, “CK” on her ankles and “Keith” on her wrist.

In December 2024, Bhabie said during an Instagram Live that her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, beat her when after she “cheated” by reaching out to Chief Keef. Despite the timeline suggesting she was underage when the relationship began, Bhabie has since defended Chief Keef, claiming they didn’t start dating until she was 18. “Some f###### s### I should’ve never got myself into,” she said.

Elsewhere in the “Dinner With The Don” episode, Bhabie opened up about traumatic experiences from her childhood and teenage years. She alleged she was molested by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Dustin, between the ages of 3 and 6 and later by a bodyguard from ages 13 to 16.

She also said she dated men in their 30s during her mid-teen years. Despite reporting the abuse to authorities, she said no one was ever arrested. “It’s crazy how nobody ever got in trouble,” she said, expressing frustration over the lack of accountability.