Bhad Bhabie’s Lamborghini SUV Involved In Fiery Residential Crash Leaving Individual Hospitalized

Bhad Bhabie has been caught up in yet another scandal, except this time, the incident caused bodily harm to an individual rather than a stir on the internet.

According to reports from KTLA, a Lamborghini SUV owned by the media personality and rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, was involved in a fiery car crash in the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours of Saturday (December 14).

The crash reportedly occurred around 4 a.m. local time on the 5500 block of Tampa Avenue in Tarzana. Preliminary investigations suggest the Los Angeles Police Department may have been pursuing the vehicle before the incident. It’s currently unclear whether Bregoli was present at the time of the crash.

A Lamborghini Urus belonging to Bhad Bhabie was involved in a crash in Tarzana after L.A. chase that caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The crash happened during a police chase at 4 a.m., but it is unclear if Bhad Bhabie was present inside behind the wheel at the time 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RaAU2iDpC0 — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) December 16, 2024

Video footage obtained by KTLA shows the luxury SUV engulfed in flames as police arrived at the scene, with stunned residents watching from their homes. Gina, a neighborhood resident, recounted the chaos, revealing that this wasn’t the only instance something of this nature had occurred on the block.

“Before I ran to the window, I grabbed my phone to call 911 since this wasn’t the first time I’ve had to call them for the same reason,” Gina told KTLA. “I stayed and watched until the fire was out, and I didn’t see anyone drag the body from the car, but I did see a body right in front of our house where the mailbox used to be… moving like they were alive.”

Gina added that the crash damaged her vehicle and destroyed her cemented mailbox. Another resident, Tristan, shared his experience of assisting the driver.

“We came out and tried getting [the driver] out through the driver’s side door; my roommate ran over to the passenger side, opened the door and took the guy out,” Tristan revealed. “We didn’t think he was alive at first.”

The driver was transported to a hospital, though their condition remains unknown. Officers reportedly recovered a gun and luxury watch at the scene.

The Lamborghini that was registered to Bregoli has drawn further attention due to her recent health disclosure. Bregoli, who gained fame in 2016 following her viral “cash me ousside” moment on Dr. Phil, recently addressed speculation about her noticeable weight loss on Instagram. According to a report AllHipHop shared last month, the 21-year-old rapper revealed she’s taking “cancer” medication, though she didn’t confirm a diagnosis.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me [lose] weight,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post on November 7. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives.”

Her statement appeared to be a response to body-shaming comments on recent posts where she looked visibly slimmer. The news has left fans concerned about her health, though she hasn’t provided additional details.