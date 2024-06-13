Bianca Censori Bears All On Date With Kanye West In Italy Despite Previous Public Outrage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori ignored public outcry over their controversial outfits on their previous trip to Italy.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are continuing to parade around Italy in a series of controversial outfits despite angering conservative locals with their risqué attire during a previous visit.

Last summer, furious residents criticized the couple over Censori’s near-nude outfits. However, the couple have ignored the backlash on their return, with Censori donning multiple flesh-baring fits on the street of Florence since their arrival in late May.

On Wednesday, West and Censori were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at a restaurant in the city, per TMZ. A fellow diner snapped a photo of Censori, who appeared completely naked under a sheer, flowing cape-like dress.

YE And Bianca in Florence ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B9GIpbPXot — LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) June 11, 2024

The outfit appears similar to others Censori has worn recently while in Italy. Earlier this week, West donned a baggy white sweatsuit as he held hands with Censori, seemingly nude under a transparent smock.

Meanwhile, Censori left little to the imagination in a daring white thong bodysuit while on another outing.

Ye and Bianca Last Night in Florence. pic.twitter.com/NMqh072wGu — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 30, 2024

West and Censori faced public outcry over their attire last year, with citizens calling for them to be fined for flouting “public indecency” laws. Others were harsher, calling for cops to arrest Censori for indecent exposure.

Although they escaped legal repercussions, a boat company banned the pair over their amorous antics. Cameras captured Kanye exposing his entire butt while engaged in a lewd act with his wife on a water taxi. The Venetian riverboat company slapped West and Censori with a lifetime ban.