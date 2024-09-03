Big Sean Addresses Rumors He Dissed Lil Yachty On “Better Me Than You” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Sean is clearing up any confusion over an alleged Lil Yachty diss on his new album Better Me Than You.

Sean appeared to take a shot at Yachty on the Pressure Edition bonus track “Wire Me.”

“I mean, I might have to even throw ’em a lil’ boat,” he raps. “I’m seein’ n##### gettin’ drowned out ’cause they can’t switch up the flow/Just give ’em a year or two, and they gettin’ exposed.”

However, Big Sean insists he wasn’t dissing Lil Yachty and even teased a possible appearance on the album. He cleared the air during a recent interview with Complex.

“I wasn’t talking about [Lil Yachty],” Big Sean explained. “Yachty is on the album as well. On “Yes,” he’s doing adlibs with me. I’m glad you said that, no I’m not taking a jab at Yachty. It was like a whole double entendre. [If I was referencing him] that would have been a whole other entendre.

Sean continued, “He was in the studio with me while I was making the album. He actually has a verse on [“Yes”] too. I might throw it on there later.”

After dropping Better Me Than You, Big Sean told fans, “Keep expecting new music,” and it appears a Lil Yachty collab could be on the way. He revealed that several songs didn’t make the project due to clearance issues, although he expects to release them shortly.

Fans can also expect to hear songs with Lil Wayne, Nas and longtime partner, Jhene Aiko. Although Big Sean released “Fighting Fires” on SoundCloud because he couldn’t clear it in time, the track could still make the album.