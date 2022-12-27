Big Sean Dons Santa Suit For First Christmas With Newborn Son With Jhené Aiko

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Big Sean said, “Santa had to make an appearance,” for his son’s first Christmas, and so proudly did the honors himself.

This Christmas was extra special for Big Sean after his long-time love Jhené Aiko gave birth to their first child together last month.

The Detroit native threw himself into the holiday spirit, bringing festive cheer to the whole family. He took to Instagram on Sunday evening (Dec. 26) with a carousel of Christmas family photos. Big Sean dressed up as Santa Claus, and Jhené Aiko joined him in a Santa’s helper costume, as did the rest of the ladies in the family, while the men donned reindeer suits.

However, the star of the show was their newborn, who was lovingly cradled by the rapper’s mother, Myra Anderson in each photo.

“My Boy first Christmas, Santa had to make an appearance for him. Happy Holidays! Love on yo people,” Big Sean wrote before adding, “they only here for a limited time 🎄❤️✨🤲🏾🌍”

Earlier this month, Big Sean sparked rumors that he and Jhené Aiko tied the knot in secret. The “What a Life” hitmaker took to social media to tease new music, sharing a video from a studio session.

“Listening back to my Verse i did for my brother @abdashsoul when i recorded it,” Big Sean tweeted. However, one of the lyrics got fans speculating that he and Jhené got married in private.

“How many friends I got to have my casket carried outside?/Probably not as many would stand and watch me married outside,” Big Sean rapped as he pointed to a wedding band on his ring finger.

Listening back to my Verse i did for my brother @abdashsoul when i recorded it 🔥🤲🏾🌍 #Herbert out now! pic.twitter.com/GDHDx77lGp — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 16, 2022

Big Sean Teases New Album

He also teased a new project coming soon, although he admitted he’s been dragging his feet.

“I know, i know i be taking too long,” Big Sean replied when a fan asked for a new album. “Im 85% done recording tho 🤲🏾”