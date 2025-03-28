Big U Indicted on Racketeering and Murder Charges in Alleged Mafia-Style Crime Ring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big U, accused of running a violent criminal ring under the guise of community activism, faces 43 federal charges.

Big U was hit with a sweeping 43-count federal indictment in Los Angeles accusing him of leading a violent criminal network that prosecutors say operated like a mafia-style syndicate for over a decade.

Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr., a former gang figure turned self-described anti-violence advocate, is facing serious federal charges, including racketeering, murder, wire fraud and extortion, according to documents unsealed Thursday (March 27).

Prosecutors allege Henley used his influence within the Rollin’ 60s street gang and his public image as a community activist to run what they call the “Big U Enterprise,” a criminal organization that allegedly trafficked in violence, intimidation and fraud from 2010 through early 2025.

“The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud — all led by a supposed anti-gang activist and purported music entrepreneur who was nothing more than a violent street criminal,” U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said, according to ABC News 7.

The indictment also accuses Henley of orchestrating the killing of an aspiring rapper, identified only as R.W., in January 2021.

Prosecutors claim the murder was part of a broader pattern of violence used to maintain control and silence rivals.

Federal authorities say Henley defrauded high-profile entertainers and athletes, siphoned millions from charitable donations intended for community programs, and even pocketed COVID-19 relief funds.

Among the most serious financial allegations is that Henley embezzled money from his own nonprofit, Developing Options, and misused funds allocated by the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office.

According to the affidavit, Henley’s organization “utilized Henley’s stature and long-standing association with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals in Los Angeles.”

The document describes him as a key figure in the Rollin’ 60s who “rose to prominence” in the gang during the 1980s.

Henley, who has been in federal custody since March 19, is scheduled to be arraigned on April 8. Six other individuals were also named in the indictment.

Big U Denies Allegations

Before surrendering to authorities, Henley addressed the charges in an Instagram video, denying any wrongdoing.

“I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” he asserted. “This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can. You just guilty because somebody else don’t like you.”