Big U Names Alleged Informants In Video Denying RICO Before Surrendering 

Big U declared his innocence and accused informants of setting him up in a video before surrendering to federal authorities.

Big U called out alleged informants and proclaimed his innocence in a defiant Instagram video posted while heading to surrender to federal authorities in Los Angeles amid serious RICO charges.

In the video, recorded Wednesday (March 19), from a family van, the music executive, whose real name is Eugene Henley Jr., dismissed the federal charges against him as “bull crap” and “straight trash,” insisting he’s innocent and will be exonerated.

The indictment accuses him of running a criminal organization dubbed “Big U Enterprise,” allegedly involved in murder, extortion, fraud, and human trafficking.

Authorities also claim he misappropriated charitable donations intended for his nonprofit, Developing Options, and filed fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan applications.

Big U Alleges Wack 100 & 600 Cooperated With Feds

In his video, Big U blamed Wack 100 and 600 for his legal predicament. He alleged that 600 was present with law enforcement during a raid on his residence and accused Wack 100 of cooperating with federal investigators.

“600 was actually with the police when they raided my house,” he stated. “He’s actually got video and footage of it, so y’all know what y’all dealing with.”

Big U also claimed authorities questioned him about issues with Wack 100 and Luce Cannon.

“All y’all who be promoting what these n##### saying,” he added. “Giving these likes, all y’all supporting this. All y’all guilty of this f### s###.”

The executive also alleged Wack 100 was working with the feds to “take” his contracts.

Throughout the recording, Big U repeatedly emphasized his community contributions and denied wrongdoing.

“I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” he asserted. “This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can. You just guilty because somebody else don’t like you.”

Federal officials listed Big U as a fugitive as of March 20, 2025, after indicting him alongside 18 alleged associates from the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips gang. Prosecutors contend Big U leveraged his music industry relationships to further criminal activities and used his anti-gang charity as a façade for financial fraud.

The indictment further alleges he intimidated witnesses to prevent cooperation with investigators and defrauded donors who contributed to his charitable organizations.