Big30 Granted $100K Bond But Placed On Home Detention In Pooh Shiesty Case

Big30 is able to get back to rapping as a judge granted him house arrest in the highly-publicized Pooh Shiesty case.

Rodney Wright Jr., better known as Big30, learned Monday that he can avoid jail for now—but his freedom comes with major restrictions.

The Memphis rapper, identified as one of Pooh Shiesty’s alleged co-conspirators, was granted a $100,000 bond during a federal court appearance. However, the judge made it clear his release would come with strict supervision.

Big30 was ordered to remain on home detention, although he will be allowed to continue working while under court supervision—a decision that could allow him to maintain his music career while the case moves forward.

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As part of the conditions, Wright will be placed under electronic location monitoring and restricted to travel only within West Tennessee, except when required to appear in court in Dallas.

The court also issued a no-contact order prohibiting Wright from communicating with any co-defendants connected to the case. He will remain under the supervision of federal pre-trial services.

The restrictions go even further. Wright is also prohibited from possessing firearms or illegal drugs and must submit to regular drug testing while out on bond.

The developments come as federal authorities continue building their case connected to Pooh Shiesty’s recent legal troubles. While details continue to emerge, the case remains active and unresolved.

AllHipHop will continue to monitor this developing story.