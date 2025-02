Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The philanthropist’s death is believed to be natural causes.

The mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Voletta Wallace, has reportedly died at the age of 72.

Per TMZ, Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed Wallace died Friday morning (February 21) in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where she was in hospice care. Her cause of death is believed to be natural.

Born in Jamaica, Wallace moved to New York City in the 1960s. She gave birth to her son, Christopher “Biggie” Wallace, in 1972. Wallace played a pivotal role in carrying the torch for her late son, who was killed in 1997.

Following his death, she was forced to navigate the complexities of the music industry, ensuring that Biggie’s memory remained untarnished and that his influence continued to grow. She stepped into a leadership role after his passing, becoming the cornerstone of his estate, overseeing his image and intellectual property as well as managing multiple projects related to his legacy.

Her dedication to Biggie’s legacy transcended the business side of things. She became an advocate for young people, using her son’s story as a powerful reminder of the potential for greatness but also of the dangers of street life.

Through her foundation, the Christopher Wallace Foundation, she focused on empowering youth, especially in underprivileged communities, helping them stay away from violence and pursue their dreams.

Wallace’s compassion and commitment to education and mentorship reflected her belief in the positive impact that Biggie’s legacy could have, inspiring a new generation while still honoring his Brooklyn roots.

In the years since Biggie’s passing, Wallace has continued to speak publicly about her son’s impact, sharing her insights into his character and his ambitions. She also made sure to highlight his artistry, emphasizing his lyrical prowess and his influence on Hip-Hop culture. Her work as a mother, manager and advocate has kept The Notorious B.I.G.’s memory alive in a way that celebrates both his artistry and his humanity.

Biggie’s career began to blossom in the early ’90s. Known for his deep, commanding voice and intricate storytelling, Biggie had an unparalleled ability to convey vivid images of his life and struggles. His lyrics often explored themes of crime, street life and the pursuit of success, but he also demonstrated a remarkable skill for introspection and emotional depth.

Biggie’s breakthrough came in 1994 with the release of his debut album, Ready to Die, which produced iconic tracks like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa” and “Warning.” His second album, Life After Death, was released in 1997 just weeks after his tragic death, further solidifying his status as a rap legend.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s life was cut short on March 9, 1997, when he was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at the age of 24. His death remains unsolved, fueling conspiracy theories, particularly between East Coast and West Coast factions. Regardless of his untimely end, Biggie’s legacy has lived on through his music, influencing not only the rap community but also shaping the broader landscape of popular culture—and Wallace was a big part of that.

AllHipHop sends our condolences to the Wallace family.