Billy Dee Williams Kinda Shades Donald Glover: “There Is Only One Lando Calrissian”

Billy Dee Williams reaffirmed his lasting legacy as Lando Calrissian and shaded Donald Glover amidst developments in the “Star Wars” saga.

Billy Dee Williams, the original actor behind the iconic “Star Wars” character Lando Calrissian, has made his feelings clear about the role and its legacy, stressing that in his eyes, “there is only one Lando Calrissian.”

The statement comes amid the development of a new “Lando” movie by Donald Glover, who portrayed a younger version of the character in the 2018 film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Williams first took on the role of Lando in the 1980 film “The Empire Strikes Back,” earning acclaim for his charismatic and complex portrayal of the Cloud City administrator-turned-rebel hero.

He reprised his role in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” and made a nostalgic return in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Despite the character being played by Donald Glover in the recent prequel, Williams told Radio Times magazine that he views his own portrayal as definitive, citing the creation and development of Lando’s on-screen persona as his handiwork.

During a meeting with Donald Glover about the character, Williams expressed support for the younger actor’s talent but reiterated his view that his Lando is unparalleled.

“I had a nice little lunch with him. He’s a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don’t see him… I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there’s only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character,” Williams stated.

Despite the firm stance on his unique connection to Lando, Williams offered Glover advice to “be charming” in the role, recognizing the need for the character to evolve with the times and the actor’s interpretation.

He acknowledged Glover’s responsibility to bring Lando into the 21st century, having covered the 20th century himself.

Williams also humorously hinted at the possibility of returning to the role himself, given the right incentive: “Pay me a lot of money and I’ll sell my soul.”

The news of Glover’s Lando evolving from a limited Disney+ series to a full-fledged movie project surfaced in July of the previous year, marking another chapter in the storied legacy of the “Star Wars” universe.