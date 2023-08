Biz Markie died in July 2021 following several health complications stemming from diabetes and an ensuing stroke. His widow, Tara Hall, has been managing his affairs in an attempt to preserve the Hip-Hop legend’s legacy. But evidently, there are some challenges that have sprung up making it harder for Hall to oversee his Instagram business accounts. According to a post from Hall, Biz Markie’s former manager is holding his Instagram account hostage. Subsequently, she’s asking his fans to circulate a hashtag that reads, “Save Biz Markies IG.”

“I am writing to bring your attention to a distressing situation regarding my late husband, Biz Markie’s Instagram account,” Hall explains in the caption. “It has come to my attention that his old manager is currently holding his account hostage and posting on it without our consent. Biz Markie’s Instagram was a special place where he connected with all of you, and I want to ensure that his legacy is respected and honored. Unfortunately, we are facing some challenges in regaining control of the account.

“I kindly request your support and solidarity during this time. If you have any fond memories, photos, or messages you’d like to share about Biz Markie, please feel free to do so and tag @just.a.friend.foundation to keep his memory alive. We are seeking assistance from the Instagram community and the wider hip-hop family to raise awareness about this situation. Together, we can ensure that Biz Markie’s digital presence remains a place of love, positivity, and remembrance.”

Hall ended the post by encouraging Biz Markie’s fans to use the hashtag and thanking all of his supporters.

“Please help us spread the word by sharing this post and using the hashtag #SaveBizMarkiesIG,” she concluded. “Your support means the world to me and our family, and we are truly grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time.”

Biz Markie’s widow has been vocal about her grief online as she plugs the late MC’s new documentary, All Up In The Biz, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. All Up in the Biz was directed by Ego Trip co-founder Sacha Jenkins using animation, interviews, reenactments and more to tell Biz’s story. The film features Rakim, fellow Juice Crew member Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Nick Cannon and Doug E. Fresh, among others. Curiously, a few of the key players in Biz’s life—including fellow Juice Crew alum Roxanne Shanté and longtime DJ/friend COOL V—were absent (and not for lack of interest).