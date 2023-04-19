Biz Markie Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sacha Jenkins directed the Biz Markie documentary ‘All Up in the Biz,’ which is coming to the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

The 2023 Tribeca Film Festival announced its lineup, which includes a new documentary about Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie.

All Up in the Biz makes its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, which begins on June 7. Ego Trip co-founder Sacha Jenkins directed the documentary.

Jenkins’ documentary uses animation, interviews, reenactments and more to tell the story of Biz Markie. The film features Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Nick Cannon and Doug E. Fresh, among others.

Prince Paul provided the score for All Up in the Biz. Last month, the acclaimed producer spoke about his work on the documentary in an interview with Variety.

“I just finished scoring a documentary for Biz Markie,” Prince Paul said. “Just finished that, and watching it and then scoring it was so tough because I’d known him since I was a kid, so it was bittersweet. There were things about him I didn’t even know. And another part that made it bittersweet is it was the first thing I ever scored without my friend [Don] Newkirk, who passed in November. That was way different for me. He’s been there ever since I’ve started making music.”

Biz Markie passed away in 2021. He was 57.