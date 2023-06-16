Biz Markie’s Widow Commemorates Late MC On Second Anniversary Of His Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Juice Crew alum died at a Maryland hospital on June 16, 2021, several months after being admitted for diabetes-related complications.

Biz Markie died at a Maryland hospital on June 16, 2021, several months after being admitted for diabetes-related complications. As news of his death spread online, the Hip-Hop community came out in droves to pay their respects. Friday (June 16) marks the two-year anniversary of the Juice Crew legend’s death. His widow, Tara, paid tribute online with an Instagram post that included video of Biz Markie DJing at an outside party. At the same time, she announced the Just A Friend Foundation and confirmed a documentary about Biz Markie’s life, All Up in the Biz, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday (June 17).

“Dear Biz, on this day I want you to know I’ve kept my promise of keeping your legacy alive,” Tara captioned the post. “We launched Biz Markie’s Just A Friend Foundation in your honor to help children in the system you were brought up in and ultimately becoming the legend you are.

“I executive produced your documentary priemiering this Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival. You loved your fans and they are showing me love back. You are STILL so missed!”

All Up in the Biz was directed by Ego Trip co-founder Sacha Jenkins using animation, interviews, reenactments and more to tell Biz’s story. The film features Rakim, fellow Juice Crew member Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, Nick Cannon and Doug E. Fresh, among others.

Prince Paul provided the score for the film, which he discussed in an interview with Variety.

“I just finished scoring a documentary for Biz Markie,” Prince Paul said. “Just finished that, and watching it and then scoring it was so tough because I’d known him since I was a kid, so it was bittersweet. There were things about him I didn’t even know.

“And another part that made it bittersweet is it was the first thing I ever scored without my friend [Don] Newkirk, who passed in November. That was way different for me. He’s been there ever since I’ve started making music.”

Find more information on the Just A Friend Foundation here.