Blac Chyna Announces Celebrity Boxing Match, Jhonni Blaze Steps Up  

Blac Chyna announced she is taking part in a celebrity boxing event this summer; she just needs an opponent and Jhonni Blaze wants in.

Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians on Monday (May 1), but she’s not licking her wounds.

After weeks of testimony from the famous reality TV family in the trial, Blac Chyna is seeking a different fight. This time, she’s stepping into the ring for a celebrity boxing match.

Blac Chyna shared a video announcing a date for the fight, challenging her fellow celebrities to face her in the ring. Chyna and her potential opponent could walk away with some serious cash as these events can be extremely lucrative.

Singer Jhonni Blaze fancies herself a contender and posted a video of herself getting busy with a punching bag. However, this was no ordinary sparring session as the songstress threw punches while wearing some serious platformed heels.

“I’ll do it,” she said before tagging Blac Chyna and calling her out. “I’ll box YOU!” she offered.

Blaze added a few words for her detractors after the clip was shared.

“😂😂😂 dang why is it when I say something or I be like hey it’s for charity I’ll join or if I say I ain’t get a bbl or I can cook and sing play instruments or I wan to twerk I get bashed !” she wrote. “How am I look for clout when I’m jus to like any one else on social media commenting going w my friends and stuff why do y’all bully me !?!?”

No word yet as to whether Blac Chyna has accepted the offer. Nonetheless, she is due to fight on June 11.