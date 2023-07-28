Black Music Action Coalition Unveils Production Team For 2023 BMAC Gala

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Black Music Action Coalition, which was founded in 2020, will host its third annual gala at the Beverly Hilton in September.

The Black Music Action Coalition enlisted the help of Jesse Collins Entertainment and Primary Wave Music to produce the organization’s third annual gala. The 2023 BMAC Gala, which is presented by Live Nation, will be held at the Beverly Hilton in California on September 21.

Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon will serve as executive producers of the event. Kristin Meyers will be the showrunner with Primary Wave’s Donna Grecco returning as a producer for the third straight year.

“With the BMAC Gala now in its third year, we are proud to partner with Primary Wave and Jesse Collins Entertainment, who have produced some of the biggest cultural moments in entertainment history,” BMAC co-founder Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said. “We look forward to delivering a powerful tribute to those who paved the way for true representation and justice within our industry.”

He added, “Our mission will always be to empower our community and ignite the passion for change. This year’s celebration will be a testament to the unshakeable spirit of Black artists, music professionals and activists, who are inspiring a new generation and creating a future of greater equity, unity and everlasting impact.”

The BMAC Gala honors artists, executives and others for making an impact on racial justice and social change. Past honorees include Lil Baby, The Weeknd and H.E.R.

BMAC will announce this year’s award recipients in the coming weeks.