Lil Baby To Be Honored With Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award For Contributions To His Hometown 

Lil Baby is picking up another award, but this time the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) is honoring him for his work in the community.

Lil Baby is set to be honored for his contribution to “racial and social justice,” as a rapper, and in his hometown.

The Atlanta native will receive the prestigious Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala, according to a report from Variety. The ceremony takes place at the Beverly Hilton in California on Sept. 22, hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC).

According to the BMAC, the award show celebrates “artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists, and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change over the past year.”

Lil Baby is being recognized for his efforts to effect change in his hometown of Atlanta. The 27-year-old rapper has made it his mission to contribute to the city through numerous projects.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, last month, Lil Baby held his third annual “Back to School Fest” on August 7. Held at Atlanta’s West End Mall, the “In A Minute” rapper and his team provided 3,000 local children with music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts.

Earlier this summer, Lil Baby also linked with entrepreneur Lemont Bradley. Their goal was to provide jobs to 100 people under the age of 21 in Atlanta.

“We are looking to give out 100 jobs to teenagers and young adults,” Lil Baby explained. “With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income.”

Lil Baby Announces New Album

Meanwhile, this month Lil Baby announced his third studio album, ‘It’s Only Me. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘My Turn’ is due to arrive on October 14 via Motown.

“It’s Only Me “ 10-14-22 I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming,” Lil Baby said, sharing the project’s cover art. “But I’m Coming Harder And Harder …… #worththewait”