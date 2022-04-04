Bliss Nightclub Apologizes For Showcasing Goonew’s Body At Party

Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C. apologized for hosting a party that had the dead body of Maryland rapper Goonew propped up for display.

The deceased rapper’s lifeless body was propped up for an unusual viewing at the Bliss Nightclub on Sunday (April 3). The venue apologized for its role in the shocking display after footage of the event circulated on social media.

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends and fans,” the nightclub wrote in a statement. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Goonew, whose real name was Markelle Morrow, was shot and killed on March 18. He was 24.

Prince George’s County police found him suffering from a gunshot wound in District Heights, Maryland. Authorities transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting that claimed Goonew’s life. Authorities have offered a $25,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest or conviction.