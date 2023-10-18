Blueface Explains Why He Posted Photo Of Son’s Hernia On Social Media 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blueface admitted that he did in fact share an explicit photo of his and Chrisean Rock’s son, despite initially claiming he was hacked.

Despite initially denying it, Blueface has admitted that he posted a nude photo of his newborn son with Chrisean Rock, claiming it was an attempt to force her to seek treatment for the baby’s hernia.

The “Thotiana” rapper was widely condemned by social media users horrified over the post. While Blueface initially said his phone was hacked, he confessed to posting the image during a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show.

According to Blueface, he wanted to force Chrisean Rock to take their baby’s health seriously.

“It was taking way too long,” Blueface explained in a clip from the upcoming interview. “I told her, ‘Don’t come back to California until you go into the next appointment and it gets done. Time just kept going. She back in California. I didn’t post it ’till damn near a month.”

Blueface claimed Chrisean Jr. Was due to undergo surgery on the day he performed with Chrisean and his current partner, the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis.

He continued, “She’s [Chrisean Rock] like, ‘OK, I’ma tell them to take him, I’ma make it,’ Hell no, you better take that baby and do that. It’s an expensive baby. So that’s the reason she went by herself that time. I literally told her, ‘No, you have to do this.'”

Check out the clip below.

Blueface Denied He Posted Photo of Son’s Hernia

Blueface shared the close-up of his sons’s genitalia in a post on X (Formerly Twitter) last month.

“She is a bad mother yes she is unfit,” he wrote. “She been pushing the surgery back missing the appointments so she can do what she wants I went to b more thinking it’s surgery they talking about she missed the appointment.”

However, the following day, the Los Angeles native announced his phone was stolen. “My phone was stolen yesterday,” he wrote. “I just got a new one guys im back my twitter was hacked.”

Chrisean Rock was outraged over the photo and threatened legal action.

“Bro, you’re going to go to jail,” she said two days after Blueface posted the image. “And I’m pressing charges. Yea, I’m doing all that, bro. I don’t need no money, no child support, but I’m pressing charges. You wanna play this police game, OK.”