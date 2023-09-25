Social Media Users Outraged After Blueface Shares Nude Photo Of Son To Expose Alleged Hernia 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface shared a photo, allegedly of their newborn’s genitalia, and accused Chrisean Rock of missing multiple surgeries and appointments.

Despite their apparent reconciliation last week, Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back feuding again, and this time the “Thotiana” hitmaker has left social media users stunned after sharing a nude photo of their newborn son to expose his alleged medical issue.

On Sunday night (September 24), the Compton, California native blasted his ex online in a liquor-fuelled rant that saw him calling on Lil Baby to “adopt” the reality TV starlet and take her off his hands.

However, things took a bizarre turn when he claimed their newborn son has a hernia and posted a nude photo of the little one’s genitalia to expose his alleged medical issue. Blueface also accused Chrisean Rock of pushing back surgery and missing medical appointments to treat their baby.

“BRO YOU EXPOSED A BABY. ARE YOU WEIRD?” wrote one social media user, expressing the sentiments of many who saw the image.

Nonetheless, Blueface has no regrets, replying, “It’s my baby so what squabble up.”

It’s my baby so what squabble up — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 25, 2023

He then shared a series of posts blaming the infant’s alleged health issues on Chrisean Rock drinking, smoking and being with other men throughout her pregnancy.

Nonetheless, folks on social media were horrified that Blueface shared the nude image of the baby, with many calling for his arrest.

“Blueface yo b#### ass did not have to expose his son like that,” wrote one user who also criticized Rock. “We get it. Chrisean is a horrible mother. Don’t put your son business out there though. And Chrisean you dizzy B#### you had that baby outside KNOWING he has health issues. B#### you don’t deserve the mommy title.”

Blueface yo b#### ass did not have to expose his son like that. We get it. Chrisean is a horrible mother. Don’t put your son business out there though. And Chrisean you dizzy B#### you had that baby outside KNOWING he has health issues. B#### you don’t deserve the mommy title. pic.twitter.com/tIRSpfMdjL — No Name (@Ashanti89244601) September 25, 2023

“Blueface you better get bail and legal team money together,” added another. “We can’t let this slide. And Chrisean count your days…”

https://twitter\.com/LillyImaan/status/1706161277020569630?s=20

Twitter Reacts To Blueface Posting Nude Photo Of Son

Check out some of the other reactions below.

Damn I never ever really care about that blueface and chrisean drama but please somebody save that baby or help that f##### girl omfg like this s### ain’t funny. — K’Hood (@Rollitupk) September 25, 2023

BLUEFACE YOUR OFFICIALLY BLOCKED WTFFF N#### — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) September 25, 2023

Chrisean if you don’t sue or call the police on Blueface for posting nude pictures online of your son you are just as much of a devil as he is.

pic.twitter.com/vXC3iqwPYB — Lilly🧚🏾‍♀️ (@LillyImaan) September 25, 2023

Me agreeing with everyone who thinks Blueface deserves jail time pic.twitter.com/TkKEPUbuw1 — LIME🍋 (@nickisis4life) September 25, 2023

Idc about blueface and chrisean and im always hearing about them against my will but i feel for that baby. That BABY that gets caught in fuckery that has been going on for way too long. my heart aches for that child — Kymani (@kymanixoxo) September 25, 2023

Enough is Enough get blue face off twitter NOW! pic.twitter.com/TRxOd9Bmpy — H.M 🤎 (@TAYXLANAA) September 25, 2023

yes blueface is f##### up for posting his baby penis for the internet to see but I think it’s time we stop thinking chrisean is the victim & really hold her accountable like after this I can’t even feel sorry for her that girl needs real help not clout, HELP. — THE BIGGEST. (@kaee_1) September 25, 2023

I think We can all agree after seeing what Blueface posted on twitter that he needs jail time… pic.twitter.com/9LPVf282jx — 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿🥀 ⚡️ (@_SaunBurner_) September 25, 2023

Blueface needs to be put behind bars pic.twitter.com/d4rgXFjpon — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) September 25, 2023