Blueface Blasts Chrisean Rock Over Their Newborn’s Alleged Medical Issue: “She Is A Bad Mother” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blueface claims his newborn son has a hernia and accused Chrisean Rock of delaying surgery and missing medical appointments.

Blueface has accused Chrisean Rock of being an “unfit” mother, claiming she pushed back surgery for their newborn son’s hernia and missed hospital appointments to address his health issues.

The “Thotiana” rapper took to social media Sunday night (September 24) to blast the mother of his youngest child in a liquor-fueled rant, which also saw him share an alleged photo of the infant’s medical condition.

“This what my son dick look like an she worried about me an lil baby c### like bih get our son c### right then do what you want,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Baby still ain’t had the surgery for his hernia.”

Blueface then accused Chrisean Rock of lying about their son’s health and called her a bad mom.

“She is a bad mother yes she is unfit,” Blueface continued. “She been pushing the surgery back missing the appointments so she can do what she wants I went to b more thinking it’s surgery they talking about she missed the appointment.”

Despite sharing the photo and his son’s alleged medical issue with the world, Blueface insisted he “tried to do the right thing” and keep things private.

“But this Hoe keep going on an on leave me tf alone you crack baby,” he added. “Do you understand my frustration now ? She playing wit my son an his well being for her own spite grief an feelings that’s a innocent baby an you putting him last on yo priorities list you shouldn’t have left b more without his c### right you selfish p############.”

Earlier in the evening, Blueface admitted he had been drinking after posting a series of since-deleted tweets attacking his ex. Read his tweets below.