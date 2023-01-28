Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s “Wedding” Reportedly Nothing More Than A Video Shoot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s toxic relationship has been public fodder for months. Arrests, domestic violence, cheating allegations and clips of their reality show litter the Twitter timeline for all to see. So when Chrisean Rock showed up to a wedding boutique in Los Angeles earlier this week, people understandably had their concerns. But to anyone invested in the couple’s explosive union, it looks like they aren’t actually heading for the alter.

According to TMZ, Blueface and Chrisean Rock are in the midst of shooting a video—not getting hitched. Photos of the couple decked out in wedding clothes and holding a makeshift ceremony popped up on Saturday (January 28). Clips of the set include music playing in the background and cameras everywhere, suggesting a new video is on the way.

Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot https://t.co/UwoU840CSc via @TMZ — Tere Negus (@capttere) January 28, 2023

Blueface and Chrisean Rock dropped a new song called “Lit” earlier this week. The track arrived just days after Rock claimed she was pregnant, prompting Blueface to tweet they were “officially done.” In fact, Blueface demanded a DNA test to prove paternity.

“It’s strictly business,” he wrote. “I tried it and clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces. She’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine. Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year. Until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

Rock denied the allegations, tweeting back: “We broke up before knowing I was pregnant. I still ain’t do nothing sexually with any dude. I’ll be a d###### if I didn’t know for certain.”