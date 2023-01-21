Blueface Claims Drake Is Infatuated With Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Thotiana” rhymer addresses Drake following ChriseanRock on IG.

Both Blueface and Drake have ties to the Cash Money Records family tree. However, the two rappers do not follow each other on Instagram. They are connected online through ChriseanRock.

Blueface and ChriseanRock’s on-again, off-again relationship is one of the most viral stories in Hip Hop media. The toxic couple’s personal drama plays out in public on a near-daily basis.

Drake apparently found some interest in ChriseanRock. The 36-year-old Canadian rapper/singer currently follows the Crazy In Love reality show star on Instagram.

During his recent appearance on the No Jumper channel’s Sharp Tank podcast, Blueface was asked to share his thoughts on Drake clicking the follow button on ChriseanRock’s Instagram page.

“I took it like he’s following me,” said Blueface. “Me and him have a past where he was a fan of me at one point in time. And so, my offspring, obviously he gonna – it’s just kind of an infatuation with me through her.”

Blueface also did an interview with No Jumper in 2019. That conversation included No Jumper‘s Adam22 questioning him about an unreleased Drake collaboration. Blueface downplayed the possible release.

Drake rose to global stardom as a protégé of Cash Money recording artist Lil Wayne. As part of YMCMB, the Grammy winner dropped multiple projects under the Cash Money Records umbrella including the 6x-Platinum Views album.

Five years ago, Blueface broke out as the flagship artist for Cash Money West, the West Coast branch of the Cash Money Records label. Drake reportedly reached out to the “Thotiana” rhymer via DM at the time.

Blueface’s sitdown with Sharp Tank also made headlines this week after security removed ChriseanRock from the interview. A clip of the confrontational moment spread across the internet. Plus, Chrisean later revealed a positive pregnancy test which ignited a social media war with Blueface.