‘”Crazy In Love” Blueface & Chrisean Rock’ Official Trailer

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s wild lifestyle and tumultuous relationship will be landing on your television screen soon! Here are the details!

As if the social media antics weren’t enough.

Catch Blueface and Chrisean Rock on your television screen soon.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are crazy in love. Their relationship status seems to fluctuate by the week, and rumors of abuse or general dysfunction surround their evolving love story daily. Yet Zeus Network has decided that the titillating couple is perfect for a reality series.

Although we have yet to hear a release date for “Crazy In Love” on Sunday (November 6), an official trailer surfaced on the Zeus Network YouTube channel. Could this mean that the show may be getting closer to a premiere?

“I don’t know how we got here, but I’m glad we got here, said Blueface. Throughout the trailer, fans are in a whirlwind of chaos. We hear the repetitive question, “How would you guys describe your love?” Depending on who you ask, you’ll get a variety of answers.

Some fans might accuse Zeus Network of aiding these love birds’ toxicity. Meanwhile, others may be intrigued by this peculiar love story. Perhaps all the more reason to keep fans guessing and delay a release date. Will “Crazy In Love” to your list of must-watch shows?