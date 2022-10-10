Blueface & Chrisean Rock To Appear In New Reality Show “Crazy In Love” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are taking fans behind the scenes of their relationship with a new tell-all Zeus Network reality series.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock will give fans an even deeper look into the ups and downs of their relationship with a new reality show.

On Sunday evening (Oct. 9), Zeus Network dropped the trailer for “Crazy in Love,” a nod to Beyoncé’s 2003 hit. While they gave no date for the launch, they promised the series is coming soon.

“It’s A love only they can explain!!” the caption read, adding Blueface and Chrisean “are taking us on their crazy journey to LOVE!! 💙🎥🍿”

Blueface & Chrisean Rock – “Crazy In Love”

Zeus pinned Chill Thompson’s comment revealing, “Y’all will see a whole different side to Blue and Rock’s relationship. The good, the bad, and the ugly. A lot of twists and turns and a few surprises along the way. You won’t be disappointed.”

The on-and-off-again couple has experienced a tumultuous few months, getting into numerous altercations, brawling on the street, and fighting each other’s relatives. After Chrisean’s arrest for assaulting him in August, Blueface claimed he goes to sleep “worried” and “shaking.”

Earlier this month, Chrisean announced she and Blueface had split up following a hotel room fight. “Y’all can have him. ChriseanRock is single,” she tweeted. “Chrisean you are enough 🗣🚶🏽‍♀️”

Y’all can have him . ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough 🗣🚶🏽‍♀️ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2022

The reality TV starlet revealed she smashed up the hotel room and had to flee to avoid getting arrested again. She stole her rapper boyfriend’s phone and hopped on Instagram Live to explain what happened.

Despite the “single,” tweets, just hours later Chrisean Rock shared a raunchy bedroom video on her Instagram Stories featuring her and Blueface getting busy in the bedroom.

A week later, she tweeted the heartbroken emoji, following up the next day with, “They gon wish they never played with me😬.”

Then on Friday, footage surfaced of Chrisean getting cozy with another woman in a nightclub. The pair kissed while Chrisean grinded on her new friend.