Fans Concerned Over Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Toxic Relationship After “Rampage” Video 

Blueface shared a video showing off Chrisean Rock’s bald patches in the wake of a fight in which he broke the bathroom door off its hinges.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship has come under scrutiny again, after the rapper posted another disturbing video of the couple. The footage has social media users expressing concern over their toxic pairing.

The internet chatter comes after Blueface shared a video, seemingly the aftermath of a fight between him and Chrisean, to his Instagram Stories. The video – that he later deleted – shows his reaction to the Baddies South star rushing off with his phone.

“She tried to run,” the “Thotiana” rapper said in the now viral clip. “Don’t show my bald spot,” Chrisean Rock tells Blueface as he shows the camera a large patch of missing hair. “Why do you want to show people what you did to me?” she asked. “I didn’t do this to you. You tried to run,” came the reply.

“You aint want me to see what was in your phone,” Chrisean yelled repeatedly, before telling Blueface to “show that f###### bathroom door that you broke down.” Blueface responds, “You wanna see the rampage?” before Chrisean leads him off towards the destruction.

“She tried to get my phone and run to the bathroom. Knocked this motherfuckerker off the hinges,” Blueface said proudly, while directing the camera towards the door, broken in half on the ground.

Chrisean tried to run with Blueface phone 🤣😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Ab44jVeb2K — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) August 18, 2022

The user who uploaded the video clearly found humour in the toxic situation, adding several laughing emojis. However, many who viewed the footage expressed concerns over their relationship, with many concerned for Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock Reacts To Concerns Over Blueface

However, Chrisean says there’s nothing to worry about. “Girl stop believing the internet,” she replied to a tweet. “n yes I’ll die for him s### ain’t even like what y’all think.”

Girl stop believing the internet n yes I’ll die for him s### ain’t even like what y’all think https://t.co/aaWHQ5cSOJ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 18, 2022

It isn’t the first time Twitter users have shared worries for Chrisean after viewing incidents of violence between the couple. Check out some of the reactions below.

It’s crazy to me how Blueface & Chrisean have had several instances of public domestic violence towards each other & y’all just laugh. Y’all also laughed at Solange in the elevator with Jay Z yet y’all hate Chris Brown. The selective outrage is real… 🤷🏽‍♀️ — D❤️ (@__theerealestt) August 18, 2022

I think it’s wild how people find Blueface & Chrisean clear abusive relationship entertaining. If somebody end up dead it’s gonna be a whole different story — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) August 18, 2022

Blueface pulled that girls hair out and knocked a door down tryna get that phone back because he sleeping with MEN — #1 TRENDING🥂💗 (@realmainfeeling) August 18, 2022

The normalizing of Blueface and Chrisean is making me very concerned for abuse victims. Not only is Society becoming desensitized to abuse, it’s being sensationalized. — ♛ ✨Confujan🥴🇻🇨 (@AquanxD) August 18, 2022

“Blueface is that aggressive because he’s DL” or or OR he could just be abusive????? When do abusive men need a “good reason” to beat on a woman??? — i am not a stan (@nottramar) August 19, 2022

It really starts to make sense how she got so enmeshed with Blueface. The cycle of abuse. She’s a victim and everyone is just laughing at her. Exploiting her for entertainment. pic.twitter.com/1P89eDAkPT — N O T C H I A 🧚🏼💫 (@uzo_actually) August 10, 2022

Chrisean Rock should have never met Blueface

my lawd 🤨😍 pic.twitter.com/1NKWhVpb7i — Drilly Ocean (@OceanLoot) August 10, 2022

ppl keep saying “if you think chrisean + blueface is bad you should see me and my man fight” YALL NEED PSYCHIATRIC CARE IMMEDIATELY THAT IS NOT LOVE IT IS NOT CUTE — ann marie lastrassi is HEATED (@annmariesbitch) August 2, 2022

I’m organizing a team of highly trained individuals to go free Chrisean from BlueFace. We move at dawn. — Kar (@karlogan_) August 18, 2022

Beyond the exposing videos posted online, it’s something about Chrisean that I just CANT give up on.



I pray the world doesn’t lose her before we see her finally winning. We all have a “date”, just hope hers isn’t soon, at the hands of blueface.#domesticviolence is never funny. — BK (@BLKHONEYUNFLTRD) August 18, 2022