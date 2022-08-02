Blueface Offers Chrisean $100K To Leave Him; Says She Slept With A Correctional Officer

Blueface and Chrisean are in the headlines, but the toxicity has gone to a new level.

The saga of Blueface and Chrisean continues! These two have got to be the most toxic people in all of life. The saga continues. People on social media have been giving their two cents to these two, basically telling them to in their relationship. It is Chris and Rihanna on steroids and fentanyl! I simply cannot believe being an anything this terrible.

At any rate, they got into a tussle of some sort that played it self out on social media. Chrisean denied he hit her, but people are saying there was a physical interaction. And now the latest is that he went through her phone and discovered that she had cheated on him after a brief stay in jail. A correctional officer knocked the boots, according to blue face. He is Blueface telling the truth? Or is there a psychosis playing out here?

It is very difficult for me to tell, but I can see that it is definitely a terrible situation. Time and time again, these types of situations play out until someone is killed or severely hurt.

On top of that, she calls her out of her name in a way that really denotes disrespect. And refers to her own kids as well. Somehow or another I just feel that this is toxicity at levels we haven’t really seen from artists. Hopefully they get it together and go their separate ways. By the way, Chrisean says that this is all lies. He even offered her $100,000 just to walk away! Sounds like a great deal to me.

By the way, Chrisean has had a tremendous amount of trauma in her life.

Peep this.