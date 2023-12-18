Blueface Claims His Goons Warned Offset “He’s Touchable” After Leaking Infidelity Rumor  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface said he had his goons find Offset and “tap his shoulder” after accusing the Migos rapper of sleeping with Chrisean Rock.

The “Thotiana” rapper addressed the rumor while arguing with Soulja Boy on Instagram Live amid their recent beef.

“All that came out and guess what?” Blueface said after Soulja Boy taunted him for claiming Offset was sleeping with Chrisean Rock. “Offset got mad about his wife, he made some threats, and we had somebody go tap his shoulder in Miami a couple days ago and let him know he’s touchable.”

Furthermore, Blueface insisted, “He won’t make another threat again. I’m really like that.”

Last weekend, the West Coast rapper whipped the internet into a frenzy after accusing his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, of having sex with Offset.

“You literally f##### Cardi B’s husband [a] couple [of] weeks ago,” Blueface posted about Rock on December 10. “I’m tired of n##### looking at me while they f###### you, get the rest of em gone ASAP please.”

He continued, “So you ain’t f##### Cardi’s husband [on] November 10th at 4 am at their house in LA… I’m making this up?”

Although Blueface later deleted his allegations, Offset took to X to deny the rumors.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” he wrote. “Real talk man, you need some help!”

During his IG live with Soulja Boy, Blueface claimed he exposed the alleged affair because Rock tells lies about him online.

“The b#### get on here popping it. Making up lies, I’m gay, I’m this,” he shared. “Okay you want to pop it b####. I know the truth.”