Blueface Credits Cardi B For Changing His Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘Famous Cryp’ creator explains how he secured a feature from the Grammy winner.

Blueface has become one of the most controversial figures in Hip Hop over the last year. While the Los Angeles native is now more well-known for his social media and reality show antics, he did score a hit record in 2018 with “Thotiana” featuring Cardi B.

“Thotiana” rose to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Blueface the highest-charting single of his career. The song has 350 million streams on Spotify. A music video for the remix with Cardi B amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube.

Over the weekend, Blueface took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how “Thotiana (Remix)” came together. According to the Cash Money Records affiliate, Cardi B played a huge role in changing his viewpoint on creating collaborations with other artists.

Blueface Says He’s Only Doing Business One Way In 2023

“When I got that Cardi feature, I never spoke with her prior to the studio session or recording of the music video,” explained Blueface. “Everything was done from management to management to ensure professional business. No money was exchanged for anything because it made [sense] for everyone, no leverage.”

The Famous Cryp mixtape creator also tweeted, “That feature changed my life fasho, that’s the only way we doing business in 2023.” 2018’s Famous Cryp hosts the Cardi B-assisted “Thotiana” remix as well as the “Respect My Cryppin'” single.

When I got that cardi feature I never spoke with her prior to the studio session or recording of the music video everything was done from management to management to ensure professional business no money was exchanged for anything because it made cents for everyone no leverage 🧠 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 5, 2023

That feature changed my life fasho that’s the only way we doing business in 2023 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 5, 2023

YG, Snoop Dogg, Offset & More Rap Stars Also Collaborated With Blueface

Fellow West Coast rapper YG appeared on another version of “Thotiana” that collected over 78 million YouTube views. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Thotiana” as Platinum in 2019.

In addition, Blueface’s “Daddy” with Rich The Kid peaked at No. 78 on the Billboard Hot 100 weekly rankings. He scored a No. 90 entry as a guest on the Gold-certified “Slide” by French Montana as well.

Throughout his career, Blueface also recorded music with Snoop Dogg, Offset, G-Eazy, The Game, Tyga, Gunna, DaBaby, NLE Choppa, DDG, and more. Famous Cryp reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200. The project remained on that chart for 19 weeks.