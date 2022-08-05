Blueface Faces Lawsuit Over Hookah Lounge Assault

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The part-time boxer has another person calling foul.

Blueface has been social media fodder for several days. News outlets from around the world covered the West Coast rapper’s troubling relationship with Chrisean Rock.

It appears Blueface has more troubles ahead. According to Radar Online, an alleged assault victim filed a lawsuit against the rapper born Johnathan Jamall Porter.

According to the gossip website, Ray Anthony Gonzalez sued the Find the Beat album creator for assault, battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The pending legal case stems from a 2019 incident at the Blue Moon Hooka Lounge in Los Angeles. Gonzalez accuses Blueface of calling him a “f*ggot” and then swinging at him with a closed fist.

Additionally, the plaintiff says Blueface, his associates, and Blue Moon’s security began punching and kicking him. Legal documents allege that Blue’s bodyguards struck Gonzalez in the head with a bottle.

The suit also claimed Blueface is responsible for Gonzalez’s female cousin being assaulted that day. Both alleged victims filed reports with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Last September, Blueface made headlines for a violent encounter at another California establishment. Local law enforcement investigated the incident involving a bouncer at the Skinny’s Lounge in San Fernando Valley allegedly being attacked by the “Thotiana” rapper and his crew.