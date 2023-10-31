Blueface Says Engagement To Jaidyn Alexis Isn’t A Publicity Stunt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Milf Music leader jokes that 18-year-old Lil Mabu has to give him sex now.

Rapper/reality show star Blueface, 26, wants the world to know his love for Jaidyn Alexis is genuine. That’s the message the “Thotiana” performer shared on social media yesterday (October 30).

Earlier this month, Blueface proposed to one of the mothers of his children at the Los Angeles Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The couple have reportedly been dating on and off for years.

Not surprisingly, some social media users questioned if Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface’s engagement was just a clout-chasing moment. The man born Johnathan Porter pushed back on that narrative.

“Jaidyn is the only female I would ever get on one knee for, this ain’t no publicity stunt. [The f###] I’ma marry somebody for clout for, that don’t make no [damn] sense,” posted Blueface on X.

Jaidyn is the only female I would ever get on one knee for this ain’t no publicity stunt tf I’ma marry somebody for clout for that don’t make no dam sense — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 30, 2023

Additionally, Blueface has been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with his Crazy In Love co-star Chrisean Rock. The Baltimore-born Blue Girls Club and Baddies cast member gave birth to Blue’s third child in September.

According to Blueface, he still makes money off Chrisean Rock despite the fact they no longer appear to be together romanticly. Blue also claimed Rock’s 18-year-old “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” collaborator Lil Mabu is part of his Milf Music label roster as well.

“Everyone I wanna introduce you to my newest artist on Milf Music, Lil Mabu. 👏 He’s about to blow [the f###] up 🥇,” Blueface declared. He later joked, “Mabu gotta give up some ass now he sign to me. Ima get that but 😂.”

However, the credits for “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” do not list Milf Music as a distributor. Milf Music did release the “Barbie” single by Jaidyn Alexis. The track’s music video has amassed more than 5 million YouTube views since its premiere on October 2.

Everyone I wanna introduce you to my newest artist on milf music lil mabu 👏 he’s about to blow tf up 🥇 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 30, 2023

Mabu gotta give up some ass now he sign to me Ima get that but 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 30, 2023