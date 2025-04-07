Blueface’s Mom Rips Rapper After His Alleged “Side Chick” Tattoos Misspelled Name

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface‘s mother, Karlissa Saffold, is once again questioning her son’s taste in women. Last week, his alleged “side chick” shared a video of her new tramp stamp tattoo that reads “Jonathan” across her lower back. The problem? His name is spelled Johnathan [Jamall Porter].

Over the weekend, Saffold shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories of some messages she exchanged with a fan, who asked her if the tattoo was spelled correctly. She had a snarky caption to go along with it: “Y’all can @ me before you tatt the wrong name. That’s not my sons name girl. @bluefasebabyy likem slow yall.”

Blueface has prompted multiple women to tattoo his name or likeness on their bodies. The mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock, has his portrait on her cheek and recently said she’d be willing to get another one on her other cheek but he’d have to “be serious and do it right.”

Rock’s confession arrived after she insisted the two are no longer in a relationship during a contentious back-and-forth with Blueface’s other ex, Jaidyn Alexis.

“He’s not the prize if its community penis,” she tweeted at the time. “I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.”

Blueface is currently serving a four-year prison sentence after violating his probation, which stems from a 2021 assault case involving a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge. Initially, Blueface had avoided prison due to a suspended sentence, but he was later caught with drug paraphernalia, prompting the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

Blueface has been incarcerated since January 2024 and is serving his sentence at North Kern State Prison in California. His manager, Wack 100, stated that Blueface had already served over 440 days in jail prior to sentencing. He’s expected to be eligible for release after completing about one-third of his sentence, potentially as early as this month.

In addition to this case, Blueface has faced other legal troubles, including an arrest for robbery in Las Vegas in 2023 and charges of attempted murder related to an incident in October 2022.