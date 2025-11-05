Blueface Ready To Duke It Out With Jake Paul After Gervonta Davis Fight Implodes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface emerges from prison 60 pounds heavier and immediately calls out Jake Paul for a boxing match.

Blueface wasted no time throwing down the gauntlet for a boxing showdown with Jake Paul during his first post-prison interview, declaring himself ready to step into the ring after gaining 60 pounds behind bars.

The “Thotiana” rapper appeared on DDG‘s livestream just hours after walking free from Lancaster State Prison on November 3, where he served 21 months for a probation violation stemming from a 2021 assault case.

The Los Angeles native revealed his dramatic physical transformation was completely intentional – he deliberately bulked up by gorging on mashed potatoes and oatmeal until he vomited, using his own commissary funds to fuel the weight gain.

When DDG asked about returning to professional boxing, the rapper immediately set his sights on the biggest name in celebrity combat sports.

“That Jake Paul fight, I can retire off that. I heard you had that bag. I’m ready and I Got. It might be so good, he won’t take it,” Blueface explained to DDG.

He showed off his noticeably chunkier frame, now tipping the scales at 225 pounds, positioning himself as the perfect replacement opponent after Jake Paul’s highly anticipated November 14 exhibition against Gervonta “Tank” Davis was cancelled.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for the challenge.

Jake Paul‘s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, announced the cancellation of the Davis bout due to legal complications surrounding a civil lawsuit filed against the lightweight champion.

The Netflix-streamed event was expected to be one of the year’s biggest celebrity boxing spectacles before imploding just days before the scheduled date.

Blueface expressed willingness to slim down from his current 225-pound frame to meet Paul somewhere in the middle for a potential matchup.

The rapper’s boxing ambitions aren’t entirely new – he previously stepped into the ring for exhibition matches before his incarceration; however, he has never faced an opponent of Paul’s caliber or promotional reach.

Paul, who most recently defeated Mike Tyson in a highly publicized bout on Netflix, has built his boxing career on high-profile celebrity matchups and social media feuds.

The YouTube star-turned-professional boxer has consistently sought opponents who can generate maximum buzz and pay-per-view buys, making Blueface’s fresh-out-of-prison narrative potentially appealing for promotional purposes.

While Paul hasn’t responded to Blueface’s challenge, the timing creates an intriguing opportunity for both fighters.

Jake Paul needs a replacement opponent after the Davis debacle, while Blueface seeks to rebuild his public profile following his two-year absence from the spotlight.