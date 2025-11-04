Jake Paul Destroys “Human Piece Of Garbage” Gervonta Davis After Fight Canceled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul called Gervonta Davis “an actual walking human piece of garbage” after their November 14 Netflix fight was officially canceled.

Jake Paul unleashed a blistering attack on Gervonta Davis after their highly anticipated November 14 exhibition fight was officially canceled Monday night.

The YouTube star-turned-boxer didn’t hold back in a scathing social media post, calling Davis “an actual walking human piece of garbage” and detailing what he described as a nightmare working relationship with the WBA lightweight champion.

“Working with him is an absolute nightmare,” Jake Paul wrote on X. “The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits.”

The fight cancellation came after Davis was hit with a new civil lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel, who accused him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian announced the decision in a statement on Monday, saying, “Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly. While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025.”

Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

Paul made it clear the cancellation wasn’t just business – it was personal and principled.

“I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account,” Paul continued. “My company champions women.”

The 27-year-old influencer apologized to those affected by the cancellation, including undercard fighters and his MVP team members.

“I’m so sorry to everyone involved,” he wrote. “Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again.”

Paul went further, criticizing the broader culture that elevates controversial athletes despite their actions.

“It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power,” he said, urging fans to “look beyond his fake streetwear pieces ‘SWAG’ and search for something deeper to be a fan of.”

The exhibition was set to headline a Netflix fight card at Miami’s Kaseya Center and had drawn significant attention due to the massive weight disparity between the fighters. Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) is the current WBA 135-pound champion, while Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) last competed as a 200-pound cruiserweight.

After news of the latest lawsuit broke, MVP reportedly pursued replacement opponents to keep the November 14 event intact. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou told TMZ Sports that he was contacted by Paul’s team but declined, sparking another war of words.

Dear Francis – just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

This marks the latest legal trouble for Davis, who has faced numerous run-ins with the law over the years.

In August, a domestic violence case filed against him by the mother of two of his three children was dropped. He was sentenced to 90-day house arrest and three years of probation for a 2023 hit-and-run case in Baltimore.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive full refunds, the promotion confirmed.

Paul concluded his statement by reaffirming his readiness to return to action: “As for me, it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”