Blueface Touts His TV Show After Chrisean Rock Leaves Him Bleeding With Glass In Head

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s reality TV show ‘Crazy in Love” showed the aftermath of an altercation between the couple.

Blueface boasted about his show Crazy in Love after a violent incident involving his girlfriend Chrisean Rock made them a trending topic on Twitter.

“I love when I spot a mf who said me [and] rock doing a show was a bad idea but they watching the show full circle,” he wrote.

I love when I spot a mf who said me an rock doing a show was a bad idea but they watching the show full circle 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 9, 2023

Social media users raised concerns over the fourth episode of Blueface and Chrisean’s reality TV show, which showed the aftermath of a fight between the couple. The episode included footage of Blueface bleeding with glass stuck in his head.

A bizarre moment featured Chrisean attempting to remove the glass from her boyfriend’s head by using a vacuum. Cameras kept rolling on the injured Blueface, who was eventually taken to the hospital.

chrisean hit blueface in the head with a bottle and this mans heads is bleeding and he might have a serious concussion and her bright idea is to get a vacuum to suck out the broken glass out of his head🥴🥴🥴 i cannot make this up. #crazyinlove pic.twitter.com/TjzLKciwkL — kenny jones (@relientkenny) January 9, 2023

The couple has a history of domestic abuse. Last month, they shared evidence of the abuse on Instagram Live.

Chrisean displayed a photo of Blueface sporting two black eyes. The West Coast rapper referred to Chrisean as the “heavyweight champion of the world” and said she punched him twice.

Last October, Chrisean accused Blueface of beating her. She later recanted her allegations and claimed she had a “mental breakdown.”

Episode 4 of Zeus’ Crazy in Love can be streamed here.