Chrisean Rock Brags About Giving Blueface Two Black Eyes—And Provides Proof

The volatile couple has once again aired out their dirty laundry online.

The Blueface and Chrisean Rock saga continues. For whatever reason, the volatile couple doesn’t hesitate to put their personal business on display for the world to see. Friday (December 2) proved to be no different. Taking to Instagram Live, Blueface called Rock the “heavyweight champion of the world” and later said to her, “You literally hit me two times.”

Around the three-minute mark, Rock held her phone up to the camera and showed off a photo of Blueface with two black eyes. She added, “That’s why I beat you up.” Blueface then commended himself for not hitting her back and replied, “If I hit you like that, you going to bed. Look, you literally hit me two times and I was looking at you like [what]?”

Of course, this is nothing new for Blueface and Chrisean Rock—the couple has been filmed fighting or admitted to fighting multiple times. In October, Rock claimed Blueface beat her up then quickly walked those claims back. In the initial video, Rock was in tears and detailed a bloody altercation that took place in a car. But just hours later, she wrote on Twitter: “Sorry guys. I had a mental breakdown/bad trip with the liquor and trynna jump out of a moving car on the freeway. I will be working on my mental health and liquor habits.”

While the couple appears mostly happy in the latest video, Blueface is currently facing some serious charges. On November 15, the “Thotiana” rapper was arrested for attempted murder and firing a gun at an occupied vehicle a month prior. The incident reportedly took place at Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas on October 8. Attorney Lisa Rasmussen, who’s representing Blueface alongside attorneys Kristina Wildeveld and Caitlyn McAmis, said, “From first glance, it appears that the charges are overcharged.”

TMZ has released the footage of Blueface shooting into a truck — many are saying it was self defense pic.twitter.com/7X2tOUnWmm — 44vibe News (@44vibeTV) November 16, 2022

An alleged video of the shooting quickly made the rounds on social media, but Rasmussen declined to comment on it. However, she did offer: “The other thing I’d like to say is that we’re really looking forward to litigating this matter in court on behalf of our client and we think that when all of the evidence comes out in court, it will be apparent that the way he’s charged is not necessarily consistent with what appears to have actually happened.”

Blueface is expected back in court on January 24.